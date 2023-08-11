Aleem Khan calls for elections after ridding reservations on census

Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan has called for free and fair elections in the country after clearing out reservations on census.

In an interview on HUM TV’s programme, UPFRONT, on Friday; Aleem Khan said that he wants the elections to be held in 90 days.

However, he mentioned that the census has come out with reservations and that many parties in Karachi have objected to it.

IPP president urged that the census reservations should be resolved and that democracy should continue without any derailment.

To a question, he responded that none of the parties are new to politics and that his party members are connected with people of their constituencies.

IPP official recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had lost 10 by-elections during its tenure.

He added that political people belong to their constituency and said that PTI defectors have been doing politics for 30–40 years.

He said that the upcoming elections will be based on performances of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).