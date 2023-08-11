‘What’s the hurry? I am still PM for 8 days’: Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during an informal conversation with journalists Friday said that caretaker prime minister’s decision will be taken tonight or by tomorrow.

Responding to the letter written by the President Arif Alvi, the Prime Minister said what was the hurry that president sent the letter.

“The President should have read the Constitution before writing the letter. I have 8 full days and President should read the Constitution,” he said.

“Until the caretaker prime minister is appointed, I am the prime minister,” prime minister said.

He said caretaker PM’s name will be finalized tonight or tomorrow.

“If a decision is not taken in three days, the parliamentary committee will take a decision in three days and if the parliamentary committee could not decide, the Election Commission of Pakistan will look into the matter,” the prime minister said.

“I will consult with the allies tonight. All allies have been called for consultation today, ,” the PM said.

Shehbaz Sharif said former government also damaged foreign relations with the economy.

Nawaz tasks Shehbaz to take allies into confidence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted with Nawaz Sharif before consultation with allied parties.

SAMAA TV sources said that the issue of appointing caretaker prime minister was discussed in the contact.

Nawaz Sharif instructed Shehbaz to take all allies into confidence on caretaker PM’s name.

Sources further claimed that the Prime Minister will take allies into confidence after the consultation with the opposition leader.