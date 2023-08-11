What Salman Toor says about Ali Sethi?

Rumours are swirling that renowned Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and New York-based painter Salman Toor have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York City.

Salman Toor is a queer brown artist who was born in Lahore, Pakistan in 1983. He studied art at Ohio Wesleyan University and now lives in the East Village of New York City.

His paintings are inspired by his own experiences and those of his friends as queer people in both South Asia and New York. He imagines scenes that capture the beauty, humor, and resilience of queer brown people in these two very different cultures.

The couple have been close friends for many years and first met during an art class at Aitchison College in Lahore.

Ali Sethi said about Toor’s impulse to introduce humour and satire into his work as a way of coping with the problems of queer identity.

He said that queer people often feel like they don’t belong anywhere, so they create their own safe spaces.

Salman Toor has been open about his sexuality.

He told The New Yorker in a 2022 interview that he came out as gay to his parents when he was 15 years old.

Toor also said that he knew he had found the person he wanted to be with for good when he met Ali Sethi over six years ago.

Ali Sethi is a well-known figure in the Pakistani music industry. He has won numerous awards for his work, including a Lux Style Award for Best Male Singer and a Hum Award for Best Album.

He is also known for his activism and has spoken out about a number of social issues, including LGBTQ+ rights.

Neither Ali Sethi nor Salman Toor have confirmed the news of their marriage yet.