Pakistan thrash China 6-1 in last match of Asian Champions Trophy

Muhammad Ammad and Khan Muhammad scored two goals each
Samaa Web Desk Aug 11, 2023
PHOTO: AHF
Pakistan Hockey Team finished the Asian Champions Trophy with a win in their last match against China, as they thrashed the opposition 6-1.

In the fifth position match, Pakistan got off to a great start and scored four goals in the first quarter of the match.

Two more goals were added Pakistan players, as Khan Muhammad and Muhammad Ammad scored a brace each.

Abdul Hannan Shahid and Rana Abdul Waheed also scored goals as Pakistan win ended the event with a big win.

Pakistan team defeated China twice in the event whereas they lost to India and Malaysia. They drew against South Korea and Japan.

Pakistan Hockey Team will participate in Asian Games next in Huangzhou, China next month, where the winner will qualify for Olympic Games.

