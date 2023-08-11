Sindh CM forwards assembly dissolution summary today

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that he would send the summary for dissolution of provincial legislature to the governor today while expressing that five years of power were not easy.

In his farewell address, Shah felicitated the assembly members on completion of term.

He stated that Sindh Assembly is a historic assembly and the speaker has to come from jail to chair the session.

Outgoing CM also recalled how well the provincial government handled Covid-19 pandemic situation. He said that their performance was better than many developed countries.

He noted that the province has been greatly affected by the floods and the provincial government stepped up to help the victims without relying on federal government.

Around 8:30pm, the chief minister reached Governor House with the summary and handed it over to him after a brief meeting.