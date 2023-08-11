Sindh Assembly stands dissolved

Sindh Assembly has been dissolved after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed on the dissolution summary forwarded by Chief Minister urad Ali Shah.

Around 8:30pm, the chief minister reached Governor House with the summary and handed it over to him after a brief meeting.

Sindh Law department has also issued a notification in this regard.

The Sindh Assembly remained in session for four years, 11 months and 29 days.

In his farewell address, Shah felicitated the assembly members on completion of term.

He stated that Sindh Assembly is a historic assembly and the speaker has to come from jail to chair the session.

Outgoing CM also recalled how well the provincial government handled Covid-19 pandemic situation. He said that their performance was better than many developed countries.

He noted that the province has been greatly affected by the floods and the provincial government stepped up to help the victims without relying on federal government.