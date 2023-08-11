Srha Asghar files FIR against sexual harasser after disturbing incident

Pakistani actor Srha Asghar has taken a bold step by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against a man named Asim, whom she accuses of attempting to sexually harass her.

The distressing incident occurred on August 1, as Srha was returning home after running errands. She reported the incident to the Shah Faisal Police Station, with her husband, Umar Murtaza, lodging the complaint.

As per her statement to the police, Srha Asghar shared that she was followed and subjected to catcalling by the man during her journey home. Upon reaching her residence, the situation escalated, and the man attempted to inappropriately touch her, resulting in damage to her clothing. Seeking help, she immediately alerted her husband, leading to a confrontation between him and the alleged harasser.

The incident highlights the distressing reality of harassment that individuals, even public figures, can face. In addition to dealing with the ordeal, Srha expressed her disappointment with media outlets attempting to exploit the situation for ratings and viewership.

She made her stance clear on her Instagram story, requesting that media personnel refrain from seeking interviews about the incident.

Srha Asghar, known for her commendable performances in dramas like “Zindaan,” “Babban Khala Ki Betiyan,” “Rishtay Biktay Hain,” and “Ek Sitam Aur,” is also celebrated for her strong response to the incident and her efforts to address the issue through legal channels.