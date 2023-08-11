Watch Live
Bilawal Bhutto vows PPP will form the next government

Directs PPP workers for door-to-door campaign
Shakir Solangi Aug 11, 2023
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PHOTO/FILE
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will form the next government

He made these remarked in conversation with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter leadership. During the meeting, political and organizational situation of the province were discussed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed PPP delegation for house-to-house contacts for general election preparations and directed workers to start preparations

The workers of the PPP should put their manifesto in front of the people, Bilawal Bhutto said.

