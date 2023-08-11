Bilawal Bhutto vows PPP will form the next government
Directs PPP workers for door-to-door campaign
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will form the next government
He made these remarked in conversation with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter leadership. During the meeting, political and organizational situation of the province were discussed.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed PPP delegation for house-to-house contacts for general election preparations and directed workers to start preparations
The workers of the PPP should put their manifesto in front of the people, Bilawal Bhutto said.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div