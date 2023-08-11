Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan break silence on ‘Dostana 2’

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan engaged in a candid discussion about the much-speculated film, ‘Dostana 2.’

The film, initially announced in 2019, faced setbacks and was eventually quashed in 2021. Reports had previously hinted at a rift between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan as a reason for the film’s fallout.

During the event, when questioned about the possibility of working together and collaborating on a project, both Johar and Aaryan shared insights. Karan Johar humorously mentioned, “We made one attempt and for various reasons that didn’t fructify.

We have been in conversation to do something and I hope that does happen.“ Kartik Aaryan added humorously, “I hope there is no chatgpt involved, hopefully.”

Regarding the status of ‘Dostana 2,’ when directly asked about it, Karan Johar responded playfully, “Ask no secrets and we’ll tell you no lies,” with Kartik Aaryan joining in laughter.

The interaction between Johar and Aaryan during the festival suggests that despite the earlier reported complications surrounding ‘Dostana 2,’ the two are open to the prospect of working together again in the future.

Their exchange piqued the interest of fans, leading to speculation about potential future collaborations and the revival of the previously shelved project.