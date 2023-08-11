Siraj-ul-Haq calls for formation of new caretaker provincial govts

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq, has called for the formation of new caretaker provincial governments.

He asserts that these provincial interim governments should build upon the legacy of past administrations within the framework of the Supreme Court in Pakistan.

Stressing the importance of impartiality, Haq emphasized that institutions such as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the establishment must maintain neutrality.

Regarding a recent incident, the JI chief has expressed his disappointment in the federal government’s response, adding that despite his repeated inquiries about an attack directed at him, the identity of the assailant remains undisclosed by the authorities.

Furthermore, Siraj-ul-Haq refrained from making any comment on the matter concerning Bushra Bibi’s diary.