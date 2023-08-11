Watch Live
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Heart of Stone’ falls short due to weak writing

Despite a promising premise and cast, 'Heart of Stone' receives mixed reviews for lacklustre execution
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 11, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated Hollywood debut, “Heart of Stone,” has been met with lukewarm reviews, primarily attributed to its subpar writing.

The film, which features Bhatt alongside Gal Gadot, was expected to bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the action genre, but it seems to have fallen short of expectations due to its lackluster execution.

In the film, Gal Gadot portrays Rachel Stone, an agent belonging to a secretive organization known as the Charter. Her adversary, Keya Dhawan, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, is a hacker on a mission to obtain a powerful database called the “heart,” containing vast intelligence about humanity. The story revolves around the Charter’s efforts to protect this valuable database from various threats while also safeguarding humanity’s interests.

Despite the promising premise of female-led action and espionage, “Heart of Stone” appears to have suffered from shoddy writing that fails to deliver a compelling narrative. Reviewers note that the film struggles to engage viewers, lacking the smart and engaging elements required to keep audiences invested. The motivations behind the characters’ actions are deemed flimsy, weakening the overall plot.

While Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut was anticipated with excitement, it seems that the film’s execution did not live up to the potential of its talented cast and intriguing concept. As the movie attempts to carve a space for itself in the male-dominated action genre, “Heart of Stone” highlights the importance of strong storytelling and scriptwriting in making a successful cinematic experience.

