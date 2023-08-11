Ali Sethi under fire for alleged marriage with artist Salman Toor

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has divided social media with rumours of his alleged marriage to talented artist Salman Toor.

The unanticipated union of these two artistic personalities has ignited a flurry of discussions, speculation, and support on various online platforms.

The speculation gained momentum when news circulated that Ali Sethi and Salman Toor had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple’s decision to keep the event private has added an air of mystery to their relationship, prompting fans and followers to seek out further details.

Ali Sethi’s rumoured queer identity has been a point of public interest for some time. The singer’s attendance at the Coachella music festival wearing traditional feminine attire and descriptions like “queer” in sources like Wikipedia and The Washington Post have contributed to ongoing discussions about his personal life.

Salman Toor, a renowned Pakistani-American artist known for his distinctive visual style and thought-provoking paintings, has also become the subject of curiosity as fans seek to learn more about the man who may have captured Ali Sethi’s heart. The internet is divided over the ongoing controversy as some believe that it is their ultimate right to do as they please and should be given the freedom to marry whoever they love despite the boundaries of gender and religion, although many have bashed the “Pasoori” star for not following Islamic teachings and have called for his boycott.

While both artists have yet to publicly confirm their reported marriage, the discussions around their alleged union reflect the changing dynamics of public conversations surrounding LGBTQ+ identities and relationships in Pakistan’s cultural landscape. As fans and critics await further confirmation, the speculation continues to spark conversations about love, identity, and acceptance.