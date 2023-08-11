IUB scandal: Home dept seeks names from LHC CJ for judicial commission

In a significant development in the investigation of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) scandal, Punjab Home department wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking names for the judicial commission.

A commission will be formed after getting the names of the judges for the judicial commission to investigate the alleged video scandal in IUB.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced a judicial commission to investigate the video scandal.

Earlier, acting Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Professor Naveed Akhtar talking to the media said varsity’s chief security officer has been suspended and in jail now while investigation committees’ reports would come soon.

He admitted that internal problems of the university strengthen with the passage of time.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Chief Security Officer (CSO) Syed Ejaz was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in the university premises.

A case under the Anti-Narcotics Act was registered against the accused while samples of ice and banned drugs were sent for forensics.

According to the case, 10 grams of ice was recovered from accused Ejaz’s possession. “Prohibited drugs were also found from the possession during the search,” police said.

“Obscene videos and indecent photos were found from the mobile phone of the accused,” the FIR stated. Last month, IUB director of finance was also arrested for possession of drugs.