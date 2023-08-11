Watch Live
Pakistan secures $20 million deal for pink rock salt exports

Islamabad aims to tap into this market by exporting around 1.5 million tons of pink salt annually
Zaheer Ali Khan Aug 11, 2023
Pakistan on Friday achieved a major milestone in pink rock salt exports, securing a $20 million deal to spur foreign direct investment.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) and an American company.

The MoU was formally signed by PMDC Managing Director, Asad Ahmed, and the CEO of the American firm. Ahmed highlighted that the global market for pink salt stands at a whopping $12 billion.

Pakistan aims to tap into this market by exporting around 1.5 million tons of pink salt annually under its own brand name.

To facilitate this endeavor, a state-of-the-art pink rock salt crushing and packaging facility will be established. Exclusively focused on salt exports, the facility will be located within the Special Economic Zone of Mianwali district.

Pakistan

United States

Pakistani Himalayan pink salt

