Spend 10 min in lions cage & win Rs1 million challenger arrested

A person has been arrested from Lahore’s Satu Katla area for advertising on social media and challenging people to spend ten minutes against Rs10 lakh reward.

Police registered a case was against person Mian Saqib who announced a so-called reward of one million rupees for a challenge, anyone who spends 10 minutes in the cage of his pet lions.

He promoted the dangerous trend on social media platforms.

Police said the accused Mian Saqib has kept two lions on the roof of the house and continued to challenge social media to spend time in lions’ cage.

“The wildlife authority was contacted to hand over the pet lions,” the police said.