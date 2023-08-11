Bushra Bibi’s diary: IPP’s Ashiq Awan slams former first lady

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan criticised former first lady Bushra Bibi for her alleged influence in government affairs, citing her diary that was recently leaked to the media.

Awan said that the diary has revealed the “true face” of Bushra Bibi and that she was the one who was actually running the country from behind the scenes.

She said that the diary contains instructions for the former prime minister like a warden of a boarding school.

She also accused the former first lady of being superstitious and said that her beliefs led to the destruction of morals and national politics.

She said that the diary is a “black box” that reveals the “story inside” and that it has proved the IPP’s claims to be true.

This diary reflects her extremist behaviour, she said and expressed that it was a pity that the head of the country remained under the influence of such thinking throughout his rule.