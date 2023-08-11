Alvi writes letter to Shehbaz, Raja: ‘Recommend caretaker PM’s name by tomorrow’

President Arif Alvi’s letter to the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and asked to finalize the caretaker Prime Minister.

He said name of the Prime Minister should be proposed within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

President Arif Alvi dissolved the national assembly on August 9 on the advice of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM and the Leader of the Opposition swapped six names for the caretaker prime minister, in a first round of meeting held on Thursday.

Both Shehbaz and Raja are set to hold second round of consultation today to finalise the crucial appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Following an initial meeting that concluded without a definitive outcome, both leaders are expected to resume discussions to reach a decision that aligns with the constitutional requirements.