Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Alvi writes letter to Shehbaz, Raja: ‘Recommend caretaker PM’s name by tomorrow’

Alvi dissolves NA on August 9 on advice of the PM Shehbaz Sharif
Samaa Web Desk Aug 11, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

President Arif Alvi’s letter to the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and asked to finalize the caretaker Prime Minister.

He said name of the Prime Minister should be proposed within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

President Arif Alvi dissolved the national assembly on August 9 on the advice of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM and the Leader of the Opposition swapped six names for the caretaker prime minister, in a first round of meeting held on Thursday.

Read Also: Shehbaz, Raja to hold second round of talks on caretaker PM today

Both Shehbaz and Raja are set to hold second round of consultation today to finalise the crucial appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Following an initial meeting that concluded without a definitive outcome, both leaders are expected to resume discussions to reach a decision that aligns with the constitutional requirements.

President Dr Arif Alvi

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular