Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4PM | 11 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 4PM | 11 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 11, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4PM | 11 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Supreme Court declares review of judgments law ‘null and void’ Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s phones sent for forensic examination IPP supports opposition leader for caretaker prime minister nomination Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Pakistani famous mountaineer Hassan dies during K2 expedition Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ receives rave reviews, a treat for superstar fans James Webb telescope image presents puzzling question mark shape in space