IPP supports opposition leader for caretaker prime minister nomination

IPP chief says it would be better to have a caretaker prime minister appointed by opposition leader
Web desk Aug 11, 2023
The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) declared its endorsement on Friday for the candidate proposed by the opposition leader Raja Riaz, as the caretaker prime minister.

Jahangir Tareen, the chief of IPP, expressed the party’s alignment with Raja Riaz Ahmed’s chosen nominee for the position of caretaker prime minister.

Tareen said the merits of having the caretaker prime minister selected from the ranks of the opposition, deeming it a more favorable approach.

The IPP extends its solidarity to the opposition’s efforts in establishing the caretaker government.

Furthermore, Tareen conveyed optimism about the prompt resolution of the interim government matter, underpinned by mutual understanding and cooperation.

