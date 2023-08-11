Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s phones sent for forensic examination

The Lahore Police on Friday sent the mobile phones of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for forensic examination.

This move comes in the wake of the arrest of the PTI chairman and the subsequent seizure of crucial electronic devices, including two mobile phones and an intriguing satellite phone.

Read also: Bushra Bibi’s diary reveals her influence in PTI’s politics

Sources within the Lahore Police have revealed that during the apprehension of the PTI chairman, law enforcement officials seized the aforementioned mobile phones and the satellite phone as part of their ongoing investigation into the recent May 9 incidents.

Furthermore, it has come to light that additional devices were also confiscated during the police’s search of Zaman Park, indicating a widening scope of the investigation into the matter.