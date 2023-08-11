“I’ve experienced betrayal in love”, admits Gohar Rasheed

Gauhar Rasheed, widely recognized for his impactful portrayal of negative roles in popular dramas like ‘Digest Writer,’ ‘Mann Mayal,’ and Raaz-e-Ulfat,’ recently shed light on some personal aspects of his life during an appearance on Sama TV’s show ‘Had Kar Di.’

In a candid conversation with host Momin Saqib, Rasheed shared insights into his experiences with love, career struggles, and self-confidence.

When asked about his romantic experiences, The Legend of Maula Jatt actor admitted that he had encountered his fair share of heartbreak due to infidelity. He remarked, “Cheating in love is something that happens in life due to its natural ups and downs.”

Despite his impressive acting career, he revealed that he had faced self-doubt in his early days. He expressed, “I lacked the confidence to believe that I could be an actor. Back then, I didn’t consider myself conventionally attractive, and the industry often associates hero roles with fair complexions, striking eyes, and a certain appearance.”

Rasheed disclosed that these perceptions initially discouraged him from pursuing an acting career. He even contemplated working behind the camera instead. However, his journey took a different turn when he ventured into theatre, which gradually bolstered his self-assurance.

Addressing the topic of his physical appearance, Rasheed shared that despite pressure from friends and admirers, he has chosen not to undergo treatment for his facial scars and dark spots. He recounted receiving a message from a fan who resonated with his insecurities and scars. Rasheed’s refusal to conform to societal standards and his unaltered appearance became a source of inspiration for this fan, instilling a newfound confidence.

Reflecting on his journey, the Maan Mayal actor emphasized the importance of not allowing others to define one’s worth. He encouraged individuals to resist the influence of external comments and opinions, asserting, “Ultimately, we should never let anyone else’s judgments shape our self-perception.”