Weekly inflation soars to 0.69pc

The Bureau of Statistics has released the latest weekly inflation data, revealing a continued rise in prices. The weekly inflation has gone up by 0.69%, as stated by the Bureau of Statistics. On an annual basis, the inflation rate has climbed to 30.82%, according to recent reports.

The data highlights that prices for 29 essential commodities saw an increase during the past week, as reported by the Bureau of Statistics. Notably, the prices of items like red chillies, milk powder, garlic, and sugar have witnessed a surge.

Additionally, there has been a noticeable uptick in the prices of other items. The cost of chicken, salt, eggs, and electricity tariff has also seen a rise, as recorded by the Bureau of Statistics.

During the same period, there has been a decline in the prices of 5 commodities. However, for 17 basic goods, the prices have remained stable, as outlined by the Bureau of Statistics. The changing prices reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the market.