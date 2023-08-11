Ishaq Dar likely to remain as finance minister during caretaker govt period

Ishaq Dar is likely to be retained as the Finance Minister during the interim government period, sources revealed on Friday.

The names of Sherry Rehman and Ishaq Dar are reportedly under consideration for the list of caretaker government ministers.

If appointed as caretaker ministers, both senators will resume their former portfolios.

In the meantime, addressing the media, the finance minister stated that there are no restrictions on a senator assuming the role of a caretaker minister; the primary concern is to navigate the existing economic challenges.

He clarified that the constitution does not stipulate a mandatory sequence of holding general elections before Senate elections. However, the formation of new constituencies is expected to be completed within two to three months, contingent upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Ishaq Dar explained that the duration required to finalize the constituency work depends on the electoral body.

“At this point, neither the caretaker government nor the ECP has the authority to alter the course. The elections will be conducted based on the new census.”