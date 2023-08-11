Quake II’ Remastered Edition now playable on both PC, consoles

Bethesda has officially launched an upgraded version of Quake II, bringing enhanced gaming experiences to players.

This remastered edition is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

For added convenience, Game Pass users can access it on various platforms, and existing owners on GOG or Steam receive a free upgrade.

Collaborating with Nightdive Studios, Bethesda has modernized the 1997 first-person shooter.

Gamers can enjoy the single-player campaign with original music and visual upgrades, including widescreen support, 120Hz refresh rates, and 4K resolution.

The enhanced version not only reintroduces previously cut content but also includes the Nintendo 64 port and expansions like Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero. These bring extra single-player levels and deathmatch maps.

MachineGames, known for Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, has contributed a new expansion titled Call of the Machine, offering fresh campaign levels and a deathmatch map.

Quake II’s enhanced version also focuses on accessibility, featuring options like high contrast visuals, voice chat transcription, input remapping, aim assist, and automatic weapon switching. Crossplay and splitscreen support add to the multiplayer excitement.