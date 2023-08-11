Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for three days

In a recent development, banks and financial institutions across Pakistan are set to observe a three-day closure.

The decision comes as part of a combination of weekly holidays and a special occasion.

Typically, Friday marks the end of the business week for most banks, serving as a transition into the weekend. However, this week’s schedule will see an extended closure due to the convergence of several significant events.

Saturday and Sunday will serve as the regular weekly holidays, followed by Monday, August 14, which will be observed as a national holiday in commemoration of Independence Day.

During this period, a limited number of bank branches will be operational on Saturday to cater to urgent banking needs. However, it’s important to note that the majority of bank branches will remain closed on Saturday.

Banking activities are expected to return to normalcy on Tuesday.