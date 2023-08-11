IPP president demands transparent elections for prosperous Pakistan

Following the dissolution of the National Assembly, IPP President Aleem Khan has demanded transparent elections for a prosperous Pakistan.

In a tweet, he criticized the past two governments, including PTI and the coalition government, stating that “five years passed on false promises and childish consolations; two governments could not achieve anything.”

The conditions of the people did not improve, and the increasing inflation further exacerbated the problems.

He lamented that ministers and members of the assembly were also dissatisfied with the performance of the ongoing assembly.

“Five years of joint rule are responsible for the recent disaster in Pakistan.”

The IPP president stated, “Youth is our precious asset; we must answer their questions.”

He demanded that the only solution is transparent elections so that the country can be extricated from the quagmire of problems through enduring and correct policies.