Grab Your Seats: Asia Cup 2023 tickets on sale for Pakistan leg

Tickets for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 are set to go on sale starting this Saturday. Cricket enthusiasts can purchase tickets at pcb.bookme.pk.

The ticket prices have been strategically set at affordable rates, considering the much-awaited return of the Asia Cup to Pakistan after a 15-year hiatus. This move aims to give fans the opportunity to witness the thrilling performances of Pakistan and Asian cricket stars from up close.

The initial phase will reveal ticket prices for the VIP and Premium enclosures at both the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium. On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, the costs for the First Class and General enclosures will be disclosed.

These announcements will be conveniently made through the official social media channels of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Details regarding ticket availability for the Sri Lanka leg of the tournament will be shared in due course.