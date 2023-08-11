Punjab police launches fresh crackdown to arrest March 14, May 9 incident suspects

In a renewed effort to bring the culprits of the May 9 and March 14 incidents to justice, the Punjab police have initiated a massive crackdown again.

According to police sources, an extensive list of 4,082 individuals allegedly involved in these incidents has been compiled, covering various regions across Punjab.

Among these, 1,082 individuals have been listed as suspects from Lahore.

A meticulously crafted strategy for apprehending these suspects has been devised, incorporating a combination of targeted raids and cutting-edge technological tools to locate and apprehend them within their respective residences.

Furthermore, not only will those directly responsible for the incidents face legal action, but also individuals found to have provided support or aid to the accused will be held accountable under the law.

To effectively execute this operation, specialized teams, each comprising four distinct units, have been assembled with a specific focus on swiftly apprehending the identified suspects.