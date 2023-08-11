Watch Live
Former cricketer Zulqarnain Haider joins PPP

Says Bilawal is the most capable among the current pool of politicians
Qadir Khawaja Aug 11, 2023
Former prominent Pakistan cricketer Zulqarnain Haider has announced to join the ranks of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Lahore.

According to Zulqarnain Haider, his spirtual leader Shah Shams Tabriz has made a prediction that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will ascend to the role of the next Prime Minister.

Haider expressed his admiration for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, considering him the most capable among the current pool of politicians.

Speaking highly of the grandson of Bhutto and son of Benazir, Zulqarnain Haider recognized his rich leadership qualities.

Zulqarnain Haider recalled instances where notable figures like Yusuf Raza Geelani and Shah Mahmud were treated with empathy by their seniors.

A conversation with Vice President of the Sports Wing, Mian Atiq, was conducted at the PPP Central Secretariat.

