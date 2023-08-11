PM Shehbaz calls key alliance meeting today, hosts farewell dinner for PDM leaders

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has called a significant meeting of the alliance and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, during which a dinner will also be hosted in honor of PDM leadership.

Sources have confirmed that invitations have been extended to prominent figures including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Moulana Fazlur Rehman, and other leaders within the PDM alliance.

Additionally, invitations have been extended to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, Sajid Mir, and Awais Noorani.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is set to engage in a farewell meeting with PM Shehbaz, accompanied by party leaders.

Moreover, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) parliamentary group will also attend the meeting.

Following the farewell dinner, the PM will take the opposition leader into confidence after consulting allies for the caretaker prime minister.