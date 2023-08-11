Sarfraz Nawaz offers mentorship to young fast bowlers

Sarfraz Nawaz, a former test cricketer on friday while highlighting significant developments in the cricket world, praised PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf for implementing positive measures to enhance the welfare of cricketers.

Speaking to media, he emphasized that players facing challenges will receive appropriate care and support.

Speaking about his involvement in nurturing young talent, Nawaz revealed his offer to mentor budding fast bowlers after analyzing their video performances and also expressed approval of Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s team selection, affirming the quality of the chosen players.

The former Test cricketer applauded the announcement of an 18-member squad, emphasising the importance of managing players’ injuries and maintaining fitness levels. Comparing Pakistan’s cricket team to its Indian counterpart, he asserted that Pakistan holds a stronger position.

Discussing the Indian team’s dynamics, Sarfraz Nawaz commented on the challenges they face in forming a cohesive combination. He expressed concerns over the frequent changes in captains and the introduction of new players, noting the potential negative impact on team cohesion.

Nawaz lamented the ineffective approach of team building, remarking that it leads to the deterioration of the team rather than its development. He acknowledged Shaheen Shah Afridi’s role as Pakistan’s key bowler, particularly highlighting his outstanding performance in England.

Praising Shaheen Afridi’s exceptional skills, he underscored the devastating impact of his first two overs, emphasizing his mastery of swing and yorkers. The insights shared by Sarfraz Nawaz provide valuable perspectives on the state of cricket and the various aspects influencing the game’s evolution.