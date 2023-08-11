PM vows to continue working for minority empowerment in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his profound respect and admiration for the non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan as the country marks the occasion of the National Day of Minorities today (Friday).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the pivotal role played by non-Muslim Pakistanis in the overall development and progress of the nation.

In a tweet, he asserted, “We thank them for the commendable role they have played for the socio-economic development of the motherland. The idea of Pakistan is incomplete without our minority communities who are an essential part of Pakistani nationalism.”

“I also vow on this day to keep working with them for their greater empowerment, inclusion, uplift, and progress.”

As the nation observed the National Day of Minorities, the message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resonated as a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to unity in diversity and the appreciation of the invaluable role played by non-Muslim citizens in the nation’s progress.