Petition filed in IHC against alleged abduction of former PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar

A petition has been filed against the alleged abduction of Shandana Gulzar, a former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner Sabahat Gulzar Khan claimed that the unlawful kidnapping of her daughter, Shandana Gulzar was purportedly carried out by personnel from the Islamabad police.

The Islamabad Inspector General (IG), Bani Gala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and the Station House Officer (SHO) have all been named as parties.

On Friday, Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition during which legal representative Sher Afzal Marwat presented the petitioner’s stance on behalf of Shandana Gulzar.

Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat asserted that Shandana Gulzar, a former MNA of the PTI, was allegedly forcefully abducted by individuals donning Islamabad police uniforms. The incident purportedly took place on Wednesday at approximately 5 pm, when, as claimed, she was accosted at gunpoint.

Marwat further detailed that a formal complaint had been registered with the Bani Gala SHO regarding the alleged abduction, but no action has been taken yet.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to all concerned parties.

Later, the proceedings have been adjourned until August 15.