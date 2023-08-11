Draft summary for Sindh Assembly’s dissolution prepared as term nears end

As the constitutional tenure of the Sindh Assembly approaches its conclusion on August 13, an intriguing procedural step has come to light. The provincial law department has meticulously crafted a draft summary outlining the potential dissolution of the Sindh Assembly.

The legal advisor Murtaza Wahab has officially confirmed the preparation of this draft.

In adherence to established protocols, the Law department will initially dispatch the summary to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Upon its receipt, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will subsequently forward the dissolution proposal to Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori today.

In a parallel development, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani shared that a cordial farewell lunch is planned for the assembly members, coupled with the presentation of certificates as tokens of their service.

Conversely, the orchestration of consultations among opposition factions for the selection of a caretaker chief minister is actively underway.