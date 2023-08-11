Samsung Galaxy Ring: Release, rumours, and features

In the ever-evolving landscape of wearable technology, fitness tracking devices have become increasingly popular.

While smartwatches and wristbands have dominated this market, a new player is gearing up to make its entry.

Samsung, known for its innovative tech products, is reportedly developing a fitness tracking ring that could potentially challenge the status quo.

This article delves into what we know about Samsung’s upcoming fitness tracking ring, set to give the well-established Oura ring some competition.

A different approach: Rings over screens

Wearable technology has traditionally centered around devices like smartwatches and wristbands, each with its own display screen.

However, Oura took a distinctive approach by creating a fitness tracking ring. These rings are designed to be sleek, unobtrusive, and free from distracting screens.

They offer users highly accurate biometric readings while blending seamlessly into their daily lives.

Samsung’s potential entry: The Galaxy Ring

With a growing demand for wearable health tech, Samsung seems poised to join the trend with its own fitness tracking ring, which might be dubbed the “Galaxy Ring.”

While Oura has paved the way with its innovative approach, Samsung’s entry could offer consumers more choices in the market.

Expected release date

As of now, the anticipated release date for the Samsung Galaxy Ring is most likely not before the third quarter of 2024.

Reports from a Korean source, The Elec, indicated that Samsung might commence mass production as early as August 2023.

However, it’s important to note that this doesn’t mean the product will be available to consumers right away.

Design, development, and regulatory processes could add several months before the product is ready for the market.

Name speculations

The name of the product is still under wraps, but Samsung has applied for trademarks for potential names like “Galaxy One,” “Galaxy Pulse,” and “Galaxy Rhythm.”

While “Galaxy Ring” seems fitting, it’s worth mentioning that this name has been previously used for a Boost Mobile smartphone in the United States.

Features to look forward to

Early information and patents suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will come equipped with an array of health-tracking features, including:

Heart rate monitoring

Blood flow monitoring

ECG capabilities

Additionally, the ring is expected to offer functionalities beyond health tracking, such as:

Control for smart appliances

Integration with Samsung Health

Integration and management

Considering the absence of a graphical interface on the device itself, it’s reasonable to expect that the Galaxy Ring will come with a dedicated app or integration into the Galaxy Wearable app and Samsung Health. This app will likely help users manage the biometric data collected by the ring.

Rumours and developments

Here are some key updates regarding the Samsung Galaxy Ring:

July 28, 2023: Decision on production

A report from The Elec suggests that a decision about mass-producing the Galaxy Ring is expected in August.

July 19, 2023: Preparations for launch

Reports indicate that Samsung has engaged vendors for producing the Galaxy Ring, which is said to include sensors for electrocardiograms and pulse monitoring.

October 19, 2022: Smart ring patent application

The first patent application for Samsung’s smart ring highlights capabilities like measuring blood flow, pulse, ECGs, and even controlling smart devices.