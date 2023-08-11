Nawaz Sharif wraps up UAE and Europe sojourn, returns to London

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to London on Thursday after a comprehensive tour encompassing Saudi Arabia, UAE, and multiple European countries.

The tour was marked by significant meetings with influential leaders and political figures across the region.

Nawaz Sharif’s journey commenced on June 24 when he departed London for Dubai, where he held pivotal discussions with the top echelons of his party.

Notably, a meeting transpired between Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as well as co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during his stay in Dubai, underscoring the evolving dynamics of Pakistan’s political landscape.

Departing from Dubai on July 28, the PML-N leader continued his expedition to Italy, followed by subsequent visits to Switzerland and Germany, thereby solidifying his presence in the European political milieu.

ISources privy to the matter said that Nawaz Sharif’s return to his London residence will be coupled with a series of meetings with various political luminaries over the upcoming days.

In an interesting twist, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, along with other prominent PML-N leaders, is scheduled to embark on a journey to London to engage with Nawaz Sharif in the near future.

Meanwhile, the deposed premier is contemplating his return to Pakistan in the following month, further underscoring his commitment to participating actively in domestic politics once again