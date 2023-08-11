Govt successfully addressed multiple challenges: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government successfully addressed multiple challenges particularly in the field of economy and foreign policy during a short span of time besides launching several public welfare projects.

Giving a round-up of his sixteen-month rule in a tweet today, he said the coalition government successfully averted the looming threat of economic default.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that Pakistan revived its trust with the brotherly countries including China, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE and emerged as a responsible member of international community.

He said CPEC has not only been put back on track but its second phase has also started.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government successfully overcame the challenge of rehabilitation of flood affected areas and Pakistan’s leading role in efforts to tackle climate change led to the establishment of international Loss and Damage Fund.

He said the coalition government has laid strong foundations for development of agriculture, IT, minerals, energy and other selected sectors through the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The Prime Minister called for focusing on structural reforms to strengthen economy.

He said if people elect PML-N in general elections, the party will make welfare of the people as pivot of the public policy.