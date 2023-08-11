SBP releases Rs 100 coin to celebrate 10 years of CPEC

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to release a special Rs 100 commemorative coin on Friday.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, the coin will be made available through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation starting from August 11, 2023.

In recognition of the significant role played by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the country’s infrastructure and economic growth since its inception in 2013, the government of Pakistan has chosen to issue this commemorative coin.

The coin features a round shape with serrated edges, measuring 30.00 mm in diameter and weighing 13.5 grams. It is composed of Cupro-Nickel metal contents.

On the obverse side of the coin, a creatively designed five-pointed star takes center stage. The design incorporates the crescent moon and star from Pakistan’s national flag, as well as a cluster of five stars representing China’s national flag, positioned on the right and left sides of the central star.

The words “CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF CPEC” in English and “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu adorn the top and bottom of the star respectively. These inscriptions are accompanied by two stars on each side of the coin.

The coin’s face value is denoted by the bold numeral “100” and the term “Rupiya” in Urdu script, situated on the right and left sides of the central star.

On the reverse side of the coin, a similarly designed five-pointed star takes center stage. The design incorporates the crescent moon and star from Pakistan’s national flag, as well as a group of five stars representing China’s national flag, positioned on the right and left sides of the central star.

At the top of the star, the words “CHINA PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR” are inscribed in English and Chinese scripts, surrounded by a periphery. At the bottom of the star, the words “PAKISTAN CHEEN EQTESADI RAHDARI” in Urdu script and “FROM VISION TO REALITY” in English are engraved along with the periphery.

Separated by two stars on each side, these inscriptions highlight the years “2013” and “2023” at the center of the coin, symbolizing a decade of impactful development for CPEC.