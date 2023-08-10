Weeks-long gas shortage to hit Karachi, Balochistan

Millions of gas consumers in Balochistan, and Sindh including Karachi are facing a major gas shortage after the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) announced an annual maintenance shutdown of the Kunnar Pasakhi Deep Gas Field.

The shutdown, which will begin on August 12 and last for 16 days, will result in a complete shutdown of the gas field for eight days and two partial shutdowns of four days each.

The shutdown will affect gas supplies to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which supplies gas to Sindh, Balochistan, and Karachi.

SSGC has said that it will face a gas shortage of 107 MMcfd during the full shutdown period and 50 MMcfd during both partial shutdowns.

The gas shortage is likely to cause widespread problems in the affected areas, including power outages, water shortages, and industrial disruptions.

SSGC has urged consumers to conserve gas during the shutdown period. It has also said that it will provide alternative gas supplies to critical consumers.