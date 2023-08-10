PILDAT: 15th National Assembly most productive in 20 years

The 15th National Assembly of Pakistan, which was dissolved on Thursday, passed the largest number of laws since 2002, according to an analysis by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).

The assembly also saw an increase in legislative activity, with 45% more laws passed than in the previous assembly.

The assembly was convened for 452 sittings over its five-year term, or an average of 90 sittings per year.

This is slightly lower than the average number of sittings per year for the 14th National Assembly, which was 99.

The 15th National Assembly also saw the first-ever successful vote of no confidence in a prime minister in Pakistan’s history. Imran Khan was ousted from office in April 2022, and Shehbaz Sharif was elected as his replacement.

The 15th National Assembly was the fourth to complete its full five-year term since the country’s independence in 1947.

The previous assemblies that completed their terms were elected in 2002, 2008, and 2013.