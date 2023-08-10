PTI demands for Imran Khan’s transfer to Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded the relocation of party chairman Imran Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, citing concerns over his health and safety.

In a meeting of the PTI core committee, the primary focus was on the well-being of the party chairman, who is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail.

The committee expressed unease regarding the delay in allowing the former prime minister to receive food and water from home. As a response to this situation, the committee urged for an immediate transfer of Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

Highlighting the significance of maintaining his health, the core committee stressed that adhering to prison regulations is vital. According to the prison manual, the right to safe and suitable food is a fundamental privilege for Mr Khan.

In light of these concerns, the committee called for swift action, emphasizing that the court should promptly address the matter and facilitate his ability to order food and water from home.