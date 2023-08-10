Kompany backs Burnley target Ramsey to win England honours

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley are on the cusp of signing a future England international in Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The deal for the 20-year-old is expected to be completed soon and Kompany, having seen Ramsey during loan spells with Norwich and Middlesbrough, is excited by his target’s potential.

“The latest I’ve heard is that we’re close,” said Burnley manager Kompany, speaking during a pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of his side’s Premier League opener against reigning champions Manchester City – the Belgian’s former club.

“He’s not our player yet but I hope he will be soon.

“Those who have followed the Championship and know a bit about the up-and-coming talents in English football (know his potential). He will be an England international for me, it’s just a matter of time.”

Norway midfielder Sander Berge was the latest off 10 pre-season signings to arrive at Turf Moor on Wednesday after moving from fellow newly-promoted side Sheffield United.

“Sander Berge is a player with Premier League experience, which is important for us,” said Kompany. “We don’t have a lot at the moment.

“He’s a player with size, technically good, able to receive the ball either in the first phase or in between the lines a little bit higher up. And a player who we hope we can bring to his full potential.”

Burnley welcome three-time defending champions City to Turf Moor on Friday, with the Clarets having been in pre-season training before Pep Guardiola’s men completed their treble by winning the Champions League.

“I’m sure after winning the treble he’s all right starting the season slightly behind,” said Kompany with a smile.

“It’s probably the best challenge you could ever ask for. I want the team to embrace this game and hopefully the fans can do the same.”

Kompany remains close to many of City’s staff, including Guardiola, and he said: “There’s been an awkward month where there was just congratulations flying back and forth between a lot of people.

“They are people that I’ve worked with and lived with for many years in my life. The contact will always be there.

“Now for a minute we have to put everything behind us and just go toe to toe, and we’ll try and do the best we can.”