Shehbaz reiterates Nawaz to lead PMLN’s elections campaign

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a consensus will be reached soon on caretaker prime minister as he will be meeting the opposition leader again Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PMLN will participate in the election with full force and Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif will be PML-N’s candidate for prime minister slot.

Prime Minister said these in a conversation with Azhar Javed—Global Head of News Operations of SAMAA TV.

He said, “The entire Pakistani nation is waiting for Nawaz Sharif and under his leadership, Pakistan will once again take the path of development.”

“Nawaz Sharif will be warmly welcomed on his return home,” Shahbaz Sharif told SAMAA TV.

He clarified that PML-N is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif commented that difficulties are being faced due to inflation in country but Pakistan was saved from going into default state.