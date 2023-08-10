Shah Rukh Khan schools age-shamer with witty reply

Shah Rukh Khan had the perfect response to a social media user who attempted to age-shame him on Twitter.

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Thursday, the renowned actor received a comment from a user implying that he’s aged, saying, “Sir, there’s an age for being young, but you’ve grown quite old.”

In a fitting comeback, the King Khan didn’t hold back and called the user a ‘bewakoof,’ which translates to ‘idiot’ in English. He retorted, “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan.”

SRK’s swift and witty response earned him applause from fans who praised his ability to shut down trolls. Admirers noted his knack for delivering sharp comebacks to those who try to bring him down.

Currently gearing up for his upcoming film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan has an impressive ensemble cast alongside him, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Recently, the actor unveiled a new poster for the film, featuring him holding a gun.

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh will be taking on a double role in “Jawan.” He’s rumored to portray both a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie, showcasing his versatility as an actor with six distinct looks. The father’s character is said to be named Vikram, while the son’s character goes by Azaad.