One killed in blast near Quetta’s FC checkpost

A blast occurred near Frontier Constabulary (FC) check post on Western Bypass in which one person lost his life.

Police said that two people were slightly injured due to the blast.

Earlier in the day, two persons were injured in a blast occurred inside a shop located at the Moti Ram Road in Quetta , provincial capital of Balochistan, on Thursday.

Police said that heavy contingent of Police cordoned off the blast site, located in the Quetta city market.