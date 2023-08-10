Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma: Setting the romance meter high

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have unquestionably found love in each other’s company, a sentiment evident in their public appearances and mutual admiration on social media.

The two actors are not shy about displaying their affection, often gracing events together and exchanging heartfelt comments online. Just recently, Vijay Varma treated his Instagram followers to a series of stylish snapshots, showcasing his dapper look in a blue blazer. Playfully, he wrote, “Caption de do pls👀 (sic),” seeking suggestions for a caption.

Responding to the post, Tamannaah Bhatia, his girlfriend and fellow actress, left a comment that read, “Mind blueing,” signifying her awe and appreciation for the captivating photos.

Their social media interactions are just a glimpse into their relationship’s warmth. Earlier, Tamannaah had shared a set of stunning images featuring her in a white corset top paired with grey cargo pants. In response, Vijay humorously commented, “Heat wave in monsoon?”

Rumors of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s romance initially caught attention when they were photographed sharing a kiss during a New Year’s bash in Goa. However, it wasn’t until June of this year that the actress confirmed their relationship. In an interview with Film Companion, she expressed her admiration for Vijay, saying, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically.” She candidly spoke about the comfort she feels in their relationship, highlighting the simplicity of just being herself with him, free from expectations and societal pressures.

Tamannaah referred to Vijay as her “happy place,” emphasizing the deep connection they share. Their journey is a testament to genuine companionship and mutual support, with their candid and affectionate exchanges capturing the hearts of fans and showcasing the strength of their bond.