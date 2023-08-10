Punjab Colour, Punjab White reach final of PM Hockey League

Punjab Colour and Punjab White reached the final of both men’s and women’s event at the Prime Minister Youth Programme Talent Hunt National Hockey League.

In Men’s event, Punjab Colour defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White 7-1 in a one-sided match, as Afraheem Hayat scored the hat-trick for the winning team.

On the other hand Ali Ansaar, Ahmed Raza, Ali Murtaza and Muhammad Shaheer scored the goals as well.

The final of both events would be played on 11 August whereas for third position in women’s event, Federal Colour will face Federal White.

In Men’s event, the third position match would be played between KP Colour and KP White.