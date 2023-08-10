Sizzling Sunny Leone steals the spotlight in ravishing red outfit

Sunny Leone never fails to raise temperatures, and her recent appearance was no exception. The actress graced an event in a stunning red-cut, body-hugging outfit that showcased her curves and toned tummy. Confidently posing for cameras, she radiated charm with her contagious smile.

Accompanied by her husband, Daniel Weber, who looked dapper in a black suit, Sunny effortlessly stole the spotlight. While he briefly joined her for some photos, he gracefully let her take center stage.

Beyond her captivating fashion choices, Sunny also commands attention for her acting prowess. Her Bollywood journey began with her debut in 2012’s “Jism 2.” Since then, she has appeared in numerous films and memorable dance numbers. One of her standout roles is in Anurag Kashyap’s “Kennedy,” which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film received critical acclaim and a seven-minute standing ovation, leaving Sunny emotional. Her performance as Charlie in the movie added depth to her acting portfolio.

“Kennedy” follows the story of an insomniac ex-cop presumed dead, secretly operating within a corrupt system. The movie boasts an impressive cast including Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Kurush Deboo, Abhishek Deswal, KK Gautam, and more.

On the personal front, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber tied the knot in 2011. Their journey together expanded with the adoption of their daughter, Nisha, in 2017, and the arrival of their sons through surrogacy in 2018.