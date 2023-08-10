SC to announce Review of Judgment Act case verdict tomorrow

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) will pronounce the judgment of the Review of Judgment Act case on Friday (tomorrow).

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court had reserved the verdict on 19th June.

In the Punjab elections case, the government presented the Review of Judgment Act and raised objections on the bench.

A 3-member bench headed by the Chief Justice reserved the decision.

It is pertinent to note that set of pleas challenged the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023, which expanded the scope of a review petition.

The act asked to enlarge the jurisdiction of the apex court as expressly provided under Article 188 of the Constitution, which empowers the apex court to review any judgement and to ensure the fundamental right to justice by providing for meaningful review of judgments and orders passed by the SC in the exercise of its original jurisdiction under Article 184(3).