ECP ban on appointments, transfers at federal level

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed a ban on all appointments and transfers at the federal level, according to a letter sent to secretary of the Establishment Division.

The letter stated that the ban was imposed in light of the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and federal cabinet.

It said that all kinds of appointments and transfers should be suspended until the formation of a caretaker setup.

The letter also said that it had come to the election commission’s knowledge that there were plans for appointments and transfers in ministries and divisions.

The commission barred from any such action until the caretaker government is formed.

The letter said that after the formation of the caretaker government, appointments, and transfers can be made according to law.